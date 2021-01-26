ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Neighbors on North Jordan Street in Allentown heard the shots first.
"It sounded like a firecracker," said one neighbor.
And then they saw what had happened.
"I came and tried to help proceed doing CPR until the officers came," says a neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "And he didn't make it," she adds.
The coroner's office confirmed that, saying the man who'd been shot around 4 p.m. later died at the hospital.
"There's too many people getting hurt out here, and for you to take somebody's life? I don't care what's the reason, that's {expletive} and it's wrong, and I hope they find whoever did it," the neighbor says.
As investigators began to work into the night to try and find out who did it, the news spread across the neighborhood to people like Josh White, who says he's lived on this block for more than 15 years.
"Just senseless, another senseless killing, for no reason," he says.
Neighbor Jennifer Hurley adds, "It's scary that it happened right outside the house we live in. That could've been us, that could've been anybody."
Neighbors told us that gunfire is not new on their street, but this time that gunfire was deadly.
"Regardless of what happened or may have happened, nobody deserves to die," White says.
"It's....it's sad," Hurley adds.
Neighbors say they hope whoever is responsible is caught, and for the victim's sake they hope it happens quickly.
"God bless his family, prayers go out to his family," says White.
So far, authorities haven't released a motive or identified the victim. They also haven't said if they have any suspects.