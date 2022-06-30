LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating a homicide.
The Lehigh Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police are looking into the death of Michael Powers, 67.
Police were sent to a home at the 4000 block of Lower Three Mile Lane in Lehigh Township around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from state police.
The county coroner said Powers was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is not being released at this time due to the investigation, the coroner said.
The Troop M Major Case Team is the lead investigators in the homicide investigation. Assisting with the investigation is the Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Lehigh Township Police Department, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 610-861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA22-834290.