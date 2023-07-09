COPLAY, Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred Saturday night.

Police said the incident took place at the Coplay Giant, 202 Chestnut St., at 8:03 p.m. A white Honda Odyssey was fled the scene and was last seen crossing the Chestnut Street bridge into Northampton.

While police did not have the full license plate of the vehicle involved, they noted that the plate's "possible" last three digits were 496.

Coplay police ask anyone with information to contact the non-emergency dispatch at (610) 437-5252, or email CoplayPD@CoplayPD.org.