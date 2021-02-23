BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of a neighbor dispute just after 2:30 pm on Tuesday. A person was found dead in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue.

Bethlehem Twp. apparent homicide

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said police are speaking with people of interest, but nobody is in custody at this time.

Houck said an autopsy will determine the person's exact cause of death. Houck said he could not confirm whether a gun was involved in the incident.

A resident told 69 News gunshots were heard in the area around 2:45 p.m. The resident said the victim has not lived in the neighborhood for very long.

Township police said there is no danger to anyone residing in the area. 

"I'm just so sad and heartbroken. I just don't understand," said Diane McDaniel, who has lived in the development in Bethlehem Township for more than 40 years. 

Amber Walters says she knows one of the neighbors involved.

"They were good neighbors, always said hello and waved to the kids who were always outside playing," Walters said.

As investigators look for answers, so do the people who live in the community.

"It definitely shook the neighborhood a little, all the neighbors were calling each other and trying to figure out what was going on," Walters said.

