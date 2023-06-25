HANOVER TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating an incident at the Waffle House on Airport Road.

The building, located near the Allentown-Hanover Township border at 1783 Airport Road, was sealed off with crime tape around 3 a.m. Sunday as police investigated.

One of the windows had been shattered.

Police have not yet confirmed reports of gunfire at the scene or said if anyone was injured.

