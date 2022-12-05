LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating following two reported burglaries in Lower Saucon Twp.
They are reported in the 1800 block of Obrien’s Ct. The first happened Friday just after 6 p.m. Police say they discovered a broken rear window. At this time, it is unknown if anything was taken.
The second burglary was reported on Sunday just before 9:15 p.m. It is unknown exactly when this burglary occurred. The homeowner returned home from vacation and discovered that the home had been entered and gone through, police report. At this time, it is unknown if anything was taken.
Police are continuing to investigate if these two burglaries and a reported burglary on November 16th in the 1700 block of Wildberry Rd., suspicious activity on Wildberry Rd. and burglaries that occurred in Upper Saucon Township are linked.
Police are urging residents to leave exterior lights on, secure all exterior doors/windows, remember to set security alarms and if they have security cameras to make sure they are operational.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline or contact Sergeant Chris Leidy at cleidy@lowersaucontownship.org or by phone 610-625-8738.