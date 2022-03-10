EASTON, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for suspects involved in thefts from Kohl's and Ulta Beauty stores.
The Colonial Regional Police Department says they were called to the Kohl's located in the 3000 block of Nazareth Road in Easton on March 2 for a retail theft investigation.
Police say around 5:00 p.m. the suspects left the Kohl's with $5000 worth of perfume.
The suspects fled in a white Nissan Sentra with a temporary registration and a gold Nissan Ultima with Illinois registration DA59584.
Police say the suspects in question left the Kohl's and went to Ulta Beauty, located in the 900 block of Airport Center Road in Allentown and committed a second theft.
Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.