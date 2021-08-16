Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of North Church Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police said officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital. 

The man is expected to survive.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.