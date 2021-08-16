ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of North Church Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Police said officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital.
The man is expected to survive.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.