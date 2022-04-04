Suspicious activity in Lower Saucon

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate suspicious activity that happened over the weekend.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a man went to the front door of a residence in the 2000 block of Majestic Overlook Drive, tried to open the front door, then walked away, according to a news release from township police.

The same man walked up to the front door of the same residence then walked away shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Anyone who can identify the man or has additional information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through township police's Crimewatch tip line or call 610-759-2200.

