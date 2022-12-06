PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of a Wawa on 25th St. on Tuesday night.
Police were dispatched to the Wawa around 5:45 p.m.
Police could be seen investigating in the parking lot of the convenience store.
District Attorney Terry Houck says the victim is at St. Luke's Hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.
No word on if there is a shooting suspect. Houck says the public is not in any danger at this time.
The shooting is not believed to be random.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.