ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday at approximately 5:41 p.m., in the vicinity of South 3rd Street and West Union Street, Allentown.

Police said a driver was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of South Third and West Union streets in Allentown on Friday.

According to police, a trooper fired two rounds. Police said the driver of a car was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, it has been determined by medical personnel the operator of the vehicle was not struck by gunfire.

The operator of the vehicle, Paris Bartlett, 47, was arraigned on Saturday with 24 counts. They included aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude officer.

Bail for Bartlett was set at $200,000.

This incident remains under investigation.