EASTON, Pa. - Police are looking for an 18-year-old man they say was involved in a shots fired incident in Easton.
Zymaire Greene, of Allentown, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
On March 2 at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 635 E. Church Street in Easton. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and N. Locust Street, the DA's office said.
Spent semi-automatic handgun casings were located, but no victims or property damage were reported, according to the DA's office. Authorities say the shooting occurred after a dispute between two groups.
Anyone who has information on Greene’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.