ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a juvenile died of a gunshot wound in Allentown Tuesday night.

Allentown Police officers responded to an unknown problem at the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers determined that a juvenile was suffering from a gunshot wound, city police said.

The juvenile was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital by Allentown EMS, where he died, according to police.

No word yet on what led up to the incident.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are investigating.