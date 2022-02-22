ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say they have found the vehicle involved in a hit and run that led to the death of a 39-year-old Macungie man.
The vehicle was taken into police custody, according to a news release from Allentown police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext. 2326 or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.
Tips may also be submitted through the Tip411 application available on the City of Allentown Police Department website. Callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.
Steven Bernhard, 39, of Macungie, died after the vehicle hit him, police said. The vehicle's driver fled the scene.
It happened just before 3:15 a.m. Feb. 15 at 17th Street and Sumner Avenue. The coroner's office said it responded to the scene and the hospital for further investigation.
69 News obtained surveillance video of the incident. In the video you see a vehicle race down 17th Street. At the same time, you see Bernhard begin to walk out onto the street to cross over. The video continues to show the vehicle failing to stop at the 4-way intersection, hitting Bernhard at a high rate of speed.
Seconds later, a police officer turns onto 17th to find Bernhard in the street. Additional backup was called in. Bernhard was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he died.