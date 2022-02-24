Forks Township criminal mischief

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police are releasing more information about the suspected vehicle involved in causing damage to houses and vehicles throughout Forks Township, Northampton County.

Police say the incidents happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.  Feb. 19 and between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Feb. 20.

Forks Township Police believe the suspected vehicle in question is a 2015-2018 black GMC Acadia. 

Officials say they believe 5 juvenile occupants of the Acadia threw the rocks, causing extensive damage and loss to residents.

Anyone with cameras systems is asked to review any possible video they may have recorded between these times.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Friel at 610-438-8122 or mfriel@forkstownship.org.

