WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday.

Whitehall Police responded to MacArthur Road southbound between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from township police.

The victim was seriously hurt and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not stop at the scene of the crash and is currently being sought by police. Whitehall Police believe the involved vehicle to be a newer model year Mercedes-Benz Sprinter style van. The vehicle is white, with a black molding strip on each side and a hightop roof. The vehicle would be missing the driver’s side mirror and have damage to the front driver’s side bumper, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the accident, or the whereabouts of the described vehicle is asked to contact Lehigh County Communications Center at 610-437-5252 and ask for a Whitehall Township Police supervisor, or to email either Sergeant Paul Barnes at pbarnes@whitehallpd.com or Sergeant Kevin Querio at kquerio@whitehallpd.com.