WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Northampton County have filed charges against a third person in a shooting that killed a teenager and injured a second man.
Wilson police have issued an arrest warrant for Elijah Ford. He is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of instruments of a crime, and simple assault.
He is suspected to be armed and dangerous and anyone that comes in contact with him should use caution, according to a news release from the Wilson Borough Police Department.
Ford is from Plainfield, New Jersey and is known to occupy an address on the 600 block of Abbe Ct in Freemansburg, Pa., Wilson police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Pacchioli at 610-258-8542.
Wilson Borough police also charged Ca'Mel J. Douglas with first-degree murder and attempted homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of Nikal Jones in a Spruce Street apartment on Sept. 25 and the shooting that injured Shadee Johnson.
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Aquasay Harris for his role in the shooting.