ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are looking for a man they say went missing nearly two weeks ago.

37-year-old Miguel Matias-Oran was last seen June 4. Police say his family is concerned for his welfare and that Matias-Oran might be in need of medication.

He was last seen walking toward the 8th Street Bridge.

Matias-Oran is 5'9" with black hair and weighs 165-185 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing grey pants and a black, blue and white pajama top with a green shirt underneath.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Allentown Police at 610-437-7751 or the Criminal Investigations Unit at 610-437-7721.