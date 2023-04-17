ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Mary Ventura-De Gonzalez, 73, walked away from her residence in the 1800 block of West Walnut Street Tuesday, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police said she is 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds, and has black/gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or pink jacket and black pants.

There are no known locations where she would go.

Police said she is listed as an endangered missing person. If she is located, please contact the communication center at 610-437-7751.