Forks Township criminal mischief

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for people they say threw river rocks at houses and vehicles throughout Forks Township, Northampton County.

Police say the incidents happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.  Feb. 19 and between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Feb. 20. The occupants of a dark-colored SUV threw the rocks, causing extensive damage and loss to residents, according to township police.

Anyone with cameras systems is asked to review any possible video they may have recorded between these times.

Anyone with information can call Detective Friel at 610-438-8122 or email mfriel@forkstownship.org. All information can be anonymous.

