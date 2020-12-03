Police cruiser lights

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for a man they say was involved in a police pursuit Thursday.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Drive in Lehigh Township for the report of a domestic dispute around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from township police.

Police say a female victim told officers Roy Schlegel, 33, was involved in a domestic assault with his girlfriend and took her vehicle. Police were told shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday that Schlegel had returned to the victim’s home. 

Schlegel began revving the engine of the vehicle as officers arrived, township police said. Schlegel then drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed toward police, who were standing in the driveway, according to the news release. Schlegel fled, with police pursuing for a short time. Due to the high speeds and erratic manner Schlegel was driving, police ended the pursuit.

Lehigh Township Police and Slatington Police Departments both have felony warrants for Schlegel for different incidents involving separate fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest cases in August.

An additional warrant was issued for Schlegel for charges of felony fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, stalking, reckless endangering, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Police say Schlegel told them in a phone call at the end of November he was not going back to jail.

Schlegel should be considered dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Schlegel should call the police.

