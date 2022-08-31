LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove off Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle hit the person around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.

Police said the vehicle then fled the scene towards Lower Saucon Road.

The type of vehicle is not known, but police say it may have passenger front or passenger side damage.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this occur or that has any information is asked to contact the Police Department at 610-759-2200 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline. People should reference Incident#20210831M4702.

Residents in the area are also asked to check their surveillance cameras.