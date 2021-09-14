Police have released updated information on a car they say may have been involved in a deadly crash.
The crash happened last Thursday on I-78 westbound near the Emaus Avenue exit in Lehigh County.
Police had asked for the public's help in locating a maroon Subaru that was speeding through the area at the time.
State police say they would like to speak with the operator or owner of the vehicle. The vehicle currently is of interest in the investigation.
Initially, they said that Subaru had front-end damage. But Tuesday they said it was determined the vehicle may have minor to no damage from impact.
They believe it's either a Forester or an Outback.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville at 610-395-1438 and reference number PA21-1236419.