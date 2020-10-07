L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege a Lower Saucon man grabbed an officer’s rifle as police executed an early-morning search warrant looking for drugs.
James Hero and Angela Lorah face drug charges following a search of their Silver Creek Road home Monday morning. District Judge Roger Mege arraigned the pair late Monday afternoon, setting bail for each at $50,000.
The Bethlehem Police Department’s emergency response team served a search warrant on the home in the 2200 block of Silver Creek Road in Lower Saucon Township just after 6 a.m. As police entered the home, an officer ordered Hero to the floor, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said the 47-year-old refused the officer’s orders and was forced to the ground. Hero allegedly struggled with the officer, who tried to handcuff him, according to court papers. Authorities allege Hero then grabbed the end of the officer’s rifle, leaving three other officers to break his grip on the weapon and take him into custody.
As for the search warrant, police allege they found 13 plastic bags of methamphetamine totaling 75 grams worth about $3,400 and a plastic bag of psilocybin mushrooms or “shrooms.” They also allegedly found packaging materials, digital scales and $458 in cash.
Court records do not specify the nature of the relationship between Lorah and Hero.
Lorah, 44, faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Hero, meanwhile, faces a felony count of disarming a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neither Lorah, nor Hero posted bail. They were both sent to Northampton County Prison to await preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for Oct. 15.