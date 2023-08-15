BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department is detailing arrests made during Musikfest, saying public drunkenness and disorderly conduct were the two most common offenses charged.

This year’s festival saw a slight increase in the number of arrests in and around the festival grounds as compared to 2022, with a total of 36 criminal offenses and 29 arrests, according to a news release from city police.

Public drunkenness and disorderly conduct were the two most common offenses charged, at nine arrests each, city police said. There were also three drug-related offenses, three thefts, two DUIs, and two assaults, city police said.

Police say the offenses were all relatively minor infractions.

In addition to criminal offenses, city police assisted Bethlehem EMS on 36 medical incidents, recovered lost property in 20 incidents, and fielded 12 911 misdials and/or hangups, according to the news release.

Police say they handled 132 festival-related incidents, which represented an increase of 43 incidents from 2022.

Each year, Musikfest attracts over one million visitors to the city of Bethlehem over the course of the 11-day festival, police said.