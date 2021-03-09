BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Lehigh University student is facing more than a dozen charges for alleging assaulting four police officers, who were trying to escort him from a South Side hotel to a mental health evaluation.
About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Bethlehem and Lehigh University police departments were dispatched to the Comfort Suites at 120 W. Third St. to investigate a report of a university student “acting erratically,” according to the criminal complaint.
Police said the 28-year-old Bethlehem resident agreed to a voluntary mental health evaluation and was escorted to an elevator by three officers. As the elevator reached the lobby, the defendant allegedly began acting out by stripping off his clothing, according to records.
As one of the officers tried to stop him, the student pushed him to the ground, prompting another officer to intervene. The student allegedly punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground. He proceeded to allegedly begin punching a third officer several times in the head and upper body.
As the defendant ran out of the hotel, a fourth officer in a patrol car gave chase and caught up with him near Lehigh Pizza, ordering the student to stop or risk being tased.
He allegedly turned and began punching that officer several times. The two fell to the ground during the struggle, and the defendant tried to take the officer’s Taser.
Authorities said three of the four officers involved sustained injuries.
He now faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count each of disarming a law enforcement officer and flight to avoid apprehension, all felonies. He also faces four counts each of resisting arrest and harassment. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the defendant Monday morning. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 22.