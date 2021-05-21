ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault and theft charges after injuring a boy during what police called a strong-armed robbery.
Allentown police charged Jordan Rarick in connection with the robbery of a 9-year-old boy earlier this month in the 900 block of North Levan Street. Rarick this week waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and his charges were sent to Lehigh County Court and a formal arraignment scheduled for July 21.
Authorities report they were dispatched to the 900 block of North Penn Street about 3:30 p.m. May 2 for a report of a robbery. The victim’s mother told police that her son was riding his brand-new dirt bike in an alley – North Levan Street – near their home.
A man later identified as Rarick struck the boy in the head, causing him to fall off the bike, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. The 19-year-old then allegedly hopped on and rode away.
The boy suffered a cut to his head either when he was struck or when he hit the ground. Police said the injury required staples to close. The boy told police that he didn’t know his alleged attacker and provided a description.
Police said they found Rarick riding the stolen dirt bike a short time later in the 500 block of North Jordan Street. As he rode the wrong way on North Jordan, Rarick tried to drive past a police officer but struck his vehicle, lost control and crashed into a parked car.
Authorities allege Rarick hopped back on the dirt bike and led officers on a high-speed chase through the city, ignoring stop signs and red lights and riding the wrong way on one-way streets.
Police said he eventually crashed again in the 800 block of Chester Street, where he was taken into custody. A records check revealed that Rarick does not have a valid driver’s license, and authorities allege he admitted to the robbery.
Rarick, of North Sixth Street, now faces single felony counts of aggravated assault, robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor counts of fleeing and eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and accident involving damage along with a pair of summary traffic offenses.
Following his arraignment, bail was set at $20,000. Rarick failed to post bail and remains in Lehigh County Jail to await his next court date.