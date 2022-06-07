WILSON, Pa. - Police in Wilson, Northampton County are searching for a man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Aaron Jackson, 30, is charged with aggravated assault and burglary, both felonies, and simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Butler Street Sunday around 2:30 a.m. for multiple 911 calls from a 25-year-old Wilson Borough resident reporting that she was being assaulted, according to a news release from the Wilson Borough Police Department.
While officers were searching for her, they were then advised that the woman had run to the Wilson Police Station, according to the news release.
The woman told officers that Jackson, her former boyfriend, forced his way into her apartment, punched, kicked, and threatened to kill her. The victim was able to escape from the apartment and ran to the Wilson Police Station, borough police said.
Officers noticed obvious injuries to the woman's face and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Officers searched the apartment and surrounding area for Jackson, but he had already fled the area, according to borough police.
Jackson is known to frequent the Allentown and Easton area. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Northampton County Dispatch Center at 610-759-2200.