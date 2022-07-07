Larry Kabana

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in Northampton County.

Lower Saucon Township police say Larry Kabana assaulted a 49-year-old woman with a baseball bat at a home at the 2600 block of Banko Lane Saturday around 3 p.m.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person. 

During an argument with the woman, Kabana retrieved the baseball bat and threatened to hit her and "beat her like a mule," according to court paperwork.  Kabana then hit the woman multiple times, causing injuries to her head and hand, court documents said.

After the initial assault, Kabana shoved the woman down a flight of steps, police said.

When the woman got up and tried to escape, Kabana hit her in the back with the bat, according to court paperwork.  The woman escaped through a side door and was able to flee the home to the safety of a neighbor, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

