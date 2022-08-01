A Northampton man is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempting to shoot her.

The Bethlehem Police Department says officers got a call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Main Street.

The caller also mentioned hearing a gunshot.

When police got there, they found a woman inside the home who told them her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Shankweiler Jr., 39, forced his way into her home through the front door.

She says he then confronted her in her kitchen and then pulled out a handgun and shot at her head.

He missed but the victim says she could feel the force of the gunshot next to the left side of her head.

Shankweiler then fled, she says.

Police say they eventually found a "Facebook Live" video of Shankweiler, in which he stated, "I went over there and I …shot at her."

Shankweiler was holding a black pistol during that video, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police say they found Shankweiler and arrested him.

He is charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, recklessly engendering another person, possessing instruments of crime, and person not to possess firearms.

Shankweiler has an extensive criminal history and is forbidden from possessing firearms, according to police.