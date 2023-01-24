ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man barricaded himself inside his home and threatened law enforcement officials in Allentown Tuesday afternoon, according to city police.

Allentown police officers were sent to the home at the 800 block of North Halstead Street around noon to assist a constable who was "performing an official action" involving the man, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police said the man barricaded himself in the home and made threats to harm the constable and responding police.

The man was suffering a mental health crisis and in need of care, city police said.

Allentown Police, including patrol officers, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Police Emergency Response Team were able to speak with the man and resolve the incident peacefully with no harm to anyone, city police said.

The resident was taken to an area hospital for mental health treatment.