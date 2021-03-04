BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man faces reckless endangerment charges after police allege he accidentally fired his gun into a neighbor’s apartment as he cleaned the weapon.
Bethlehem police charged Carrell Calhoun in connection with the incident last month inside a High Street apartment building. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the 29-year-old on Tuesday, releasing him on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of High Street on Feb. 11 to investigate a report of what was believed to be a bullet hole in a tenant’s wall, according to the criminal complaint. The building manager told police that a tenant had asked maintenance to check “something coming through their wall,” according to records. The residents said the wall was in their children’s bedroom.
Building maintenance reported they thought it was a bullet hole.
About 9 p.m. that night, the father reported that he had just put two of their children to bed, when he heard a loud bang as he stood in the doorway of their bedroom turning off the light. The couple said the bang sounded like a gunshot but thought it could have been the electrical system because they heard it as a light was turned off, according to court records.
That’s when they spotted a hole in the ceiling tile and in the bedroom wall. Police said there were three children in the apartment, a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old.
As the tenants and maintenance were inspecting the holes, Calhoun – a neighbor – allegedly apologized for the gunshot whizzing into their apartment, according to records. He reportedly explained that he accidentally fired his gun as he was cleaning it following a trip to the range.
Officers found no firearms in the victims’ apartment, and Calhoun had left before they arrived.
Calhoun’s girlfriend, meanwhile, told authorities she was in another part of the apartment, when he accidentally fired a shot from a “large firearm,” according to records. She told police Calhoun may have accidentally fired a round while cleaning the gun.
After securing a search warrant, police said they found 20 9mm rounds, 17 9mm hollow point rounds, a single .223 caliber rifle round, a Smith and Wesson 9mm round, a gun lock and a 20-count bullet container.
Police charged Calhoun with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 18.