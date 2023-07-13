HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say two young children were seen wandering outside by themselves without shoes on, and that the person responsible for them faces charges.

Elvin Mendez-Vasquez, 34, faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to a news release from the Hellertown Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of Cherry Lane on July 4 around 9:30 a.m. A 4-year-old-boy and a 2-year-old girl without shoes on were found wandering by a Good Samaritan that was passing by the area, Hellertown police said.

The children were reunited with their family after a lengthy investigation and the help of Northampton County Children and Youth Services.

Mendez-Vasquez had been enlisted as a caregiver for the children while their parents were away at work, and police say he was negligent in his responsibilities. Police say the lapse allowed for the opportunity for the children to get outside and wander.

According to Hellertown Police, at no point in time in the hours it took to find and contact the parents did he realize that they had gotten out.

He was arrested and taken to Northampton County Prison for arraignment.