HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Apparently unhappy that a security guard shined a flashlight on him, a Palmer Township man allegedly hit the man with his car and dragged him about 45 feet across a hotel parking lot.
Deron K. Foster, of Winfield Court, faces assault and DUI charges following the incident Saturday night outside the Red Roof Inn in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The attack left the security guard with cuts and scrapes and injuries to his knee and shoulder.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the motel at 1846 Catasauqua Road about 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of someone being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.
Stephen Brialo, a security guard at the Red Roof Inn, told police he was making his rounds, when he saw a car speed into the parking lot and come to a screeching halt, according to the criminal complaint filed against Foster. He turned his flashlight toward the car and questioned the driver later identified as Foster.
Foster reportedly yelled profanities at Brialo before dropping off a friend and driving away.
The guard returned to the lobby, where he found Foster parked in a handicap spot and yelling at staff about motel security. Foster appeared to have been drinking, prompting Brialo to attempt to stop him and call 911, according to court records.
The victim was standing near the open car door, when a “confrontational” Foster allegedly threw the car in reverse and knocked him down. Brialo became caught under the car and was dragged for about 45 feet before rolling to a stop, according to court records.
He tried to stop the driver again by drawing his handgun, but Foster pulled forward and allegedly struck the victim again with his car before driving away. Authorities said Brialo was legally carrying a firearm.
Police said the front desk manager witnessed the incident and confirmed the details.
While authorities were still at the motel, Foster returned to speak with police. He allegedly smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking Hennessy that night. State police said he would later admit to hitting Brialo, driving away and calling 911.
Once Foster was in custody, a blood sample was taken. The victim is awaiting further diagnosis on his shoulder and knee injuries.
Police charged Foster with two felony counts of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and DUI. The 26-year-old also faces four summary traffic offenses.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Foster Sunday. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 3.