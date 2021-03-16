Bethlehem police car
69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man charged in an armed intruder incident near Lafayette College may be linked to a sexual assault at another local school.

Police arrested 34-year-old Clement Swaby at his Bethlehem home on Saturday. He's accused of entering a home on McCartney Street in Easton earlier this month and forcing two women to perform sex acts on each other.

He's being looked into in connection with a separate incident near Lafayette College in February.

And Bethlehem police say Swaby is a person of interest in a sexual assault that happened near Lehigh University last May.

They say they found a Lehigh University soccer jacket, which contained black gloves and a dark colored face mask, inside his home.

