WILSON, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County are accusing a man of killing a woman at a residence in Wilson.

Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of a crime, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Borough of Wilson Police Department.

Shortly after 10 a.m., borough police were waved down by Fantauzzi-Aviles, who told the officer that he had just taken his wife’s life and that he needed to go to the hospital, borough police said.

He stated his home address at the 900 block of S. 25th St. and gave the house key to police, according to the news release. Fantauzzi-Aviles was detained and then transported to St. Luke's Easton Hospital.

Wilson Officers responded to the residence and found Shante Mason, 38, inside the home, borogh police said.

Police say Mason was deceased and lying on the floor and had numerous lacerations to her body.

Her four-year-old daughter, who had life-threatening injuries, was lying next to Mason, according to police. The daughter was conscious and was able to speak with officers. She was then transported to a local hospital and eventually airlifted to the Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia where she was last listed in stable but critical condition, according to the news release.

Police say officers also located a large kitchen knife believed to be used in the attack.

Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek arrived on scene and ruled the manner of Mason’s death as a homicide, and the cause was multiple sharp force injuries, according to the news release.

He will be arraigned sometime Wednesday evening at Northampton County Central Booking.

Wilson Borough Police were assisted by the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.