ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Allentown say a man crashed his vehicle into another and then hit an ice machine over the weekend.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a code violation in the 600 block of North Fourth Street shortly before noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Eriany Maldonado, did not stop, police said.

He crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Fourth and Gordon streets, and then crashed into an ice machine located in front of a business at the 300 block of North Fourth Street, according to police.

After the crash, Maldonado ran away and was caught by officers a short distance away, police said.

The driver and passengers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Maldonado, 26, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, hit and run involving personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed, evading arrest or detention on foot, escape, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple vehicle violations.