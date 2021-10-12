ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in Allentown Tuesday night.
Patrol officers with the Allentown Police Department were in the area of the 400 block of North 7th Street when they heard shots fired shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Upon further investigation it was determined that a male was shot multiple times while in a vehicle, according to the news release.
Patrol officers and Allentown paramedics rendered aid and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
An investigation into the incident is currently being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
If you know anything about this deadly shooting, call Allentown Police.