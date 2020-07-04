ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A man was shot to death at a local park, police said.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting inside of Trout Creek Park.
When officers arrived, they discovered the victim on the roadway suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
The victim was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill where he later died from his injuries.
The name of the victim is being withheld until proper family notifications is made.
The investigation is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department or the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.