MOORE TWP., Pa. - An ongoing neighbor dispute over a water pipe led to deadly gunfire in Northampton County on Monday, authorities say.
A 74-year-old Moore Township man shot his neighbor multiple times, then turned the gun on himself, state police said.
Authorities responded to a home on Moser Road just after 10:30 a.m. Monday after a report of shots fired. There they found the 74-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man, who police did not name, told police he had shot himself and his neighbor who lived across the street, state police said in a news release.
Emergency responders found the neighbor, 42-year-old Christopher Debellis, dead in the back of his home, police said. He had been shot multiple times, both inside and outside of his home, with a handgun and a rifle, police said.
The 74-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. Authorities did not comment on his condition.
Investigators say Debellis and the suspect have been engaged in an ongoing neighbor dispute involving a water pipe. They have had multiple arguments and disagreements over the past several months, police said.
State police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not comment on charges.