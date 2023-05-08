ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Allentown are accusing a man of firing shots into the air over the weekend.

Allentown Police Department officers responded to the area of North 28th Street and West Livingston Street for a report of shots fired Sunday around 10:40 p.m., according to a news release from the city police department.

Responding officers determined that the incident was domestic-related, and a man fired shots into the air, according to city police.

Police say nobody was hurt.

Officers on scene found and apprehended Juan Lopez, 44.

After an investigation, authorities charged Lopez with recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct – hazardous condition and no carrying or discharging of firearms or weapons.