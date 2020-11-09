BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | A Bethlehem Township man accused of firing at least three shots inside his Winfield Terrace home allegedly threatened to shoot police and then himself.
Authorities charged Edward A. Skinner with assault and attempted homicide following the incident that began late Sunday afternoon and prompted township police to issue a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding neighborhood.
Bethlehem Township police were dispatched to a home in the 4300 block of Winfield Terrace to investigate a shots-fired call. The victim told responding officers that Skinner, her stepfather, suffers from several medical issues, making it difficult for him to sleep at night, according to the criminal complaint.
She reported being out for the day and arriving at home about 4:15 p.m. to find Skinner asleep in a recliner and the home in disarray. After cleaning up and making dinner for her 9-year-old son, the victim said she went upstairs for the night, when she reportedly heard “three loud bangs,” according to court records.
She went to the top of the stairs to find Skinner sitting in his recliner and yelled, “You better not be firing that gun inside the house,” according to police. That’s when Skinner allegedly told her that he would “shoot the cops” and then himself before pointing the gun in her direction and firing two rounds.
The victim and her son managed to get out of the house, but her mother remained inside. Authorities said another gunshot was heard inside the house before Skinner’s wife managed to make her way outside.
Skinner now faces a single count of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned him Monday morning, setting bail at $100,000 with a 10 percent cash option if approved by pre-trial services.
If Skinner posts bail, the judge ordered that he surrender all firearms and undergo a mental health evaluation as conditions of his bail. He was sent to Northampton County Prison following his arraignment ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20.