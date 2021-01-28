ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Whitehall Township man accused of causing a wreck early New Year’s Day left the vehicle behind only to call police later about retrieving his wallet from the impounded SUV.
Allentown police charged Tyler Jones, of Jackson Street, in connection with the Jan. 1 wreck near North 15th and West Highland streets that sent the other driver to the hospital. Authorities arrested the 25-year-old Monday, and he was arraigned by District Judge Patricia Engler.
Allentown police were dispatched to North 15th and West Highland streets about 6:40 a.m. New Year’s Day for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Officer’s arrived to find the victim sitting in her car that had been struck at high speed. She was injured and taken to the hospital.
Court records indicate she was hospitalized for five days and required surgery on her ankle and a broken collar bone. She also sustained a head injury.
Police said the victim’s car had been struck by a Nissan Rogue. They knew the make, model, color and year of the offending SUV because it had crashed into a home in the 1500 block of West Highland Street and was still there when officers arrived. Police said the collision damaged the house.
The driver’s and passenger’s airbags had deployed, and the doors were closed and locked, according to police. Neither the driver nor the passenger were anywhere to be found, but a purse could be seen on the passenger side floor.
The SUV, which was towed, was registered to an owner in the 1600 block of Jackson Street in Whitehall Township.
Authorities said Jones would later call the Allentown Police Department about retrieving his wallet from the Nissan. Jones, the vehicle owner’s son, allegedly admitted to an officer that he’d been driving the SUV.
Whitehall Township police reported that Jones called their department on Jan. 1 asking for the whereabouts of the vehicle. He reportedly told an officer that he fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed the SUV.
He allegedly told police that a friend picked him up and that he couldn’t remember where the wreck happened.
Allentown police later spoke with Jones’ mother. When an officer told her, “I can speculate why he left the scene,” she reportedly replied, “Yeah, he was scared.”
Warrant in hand, police searched the SUV and found Jones’ license, credit card and insurance card and a checkbook with his name in the purse found on the passenger side. Court records do not indicate whether police identified a passenger, and, if so, whether anyone else faces charges.
Police charged Jones with a felony count and a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or injury, a misdemeanor count of accident involving property damage and a summary count of failing to notify police of an accident involving injury.
He was released from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13.