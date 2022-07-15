PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County say a man led officers on multiple police pursuits after hitting his brother with a Jeep.
The Palmer Township Police Department said officers were sent to a business on 2320 Newlins Mill Road for a man that was threatened and intentionally hit with a vehicle within the business parking lot Friday shortly after 7 a.m.
Donald Mathews, of Bethlehem, said his brother James was driving him to work. Donald said James became angry with him for an unknown reason, saying that he was going to "kill him," according to a news release from township police.
Donald said James then dropped him off at the parking lot entrance to the business. Donald said as he was walking through the parking lot, James accelerated his vehicle towards him intentionally, and hit him with the vehicle's front bumper, causing him to fall to the ground, township police said. Donald said he then crawled and hid behind a tree to avoid being hit again.
While investigating the assault, officers saw the described maroon Jeep Compass driving in "circles" in the middle of both travel lanes on Newlins Mill Road, causing a road hazard to passing motorists, according to the news release.
Officers drove towards James's Jeep, activating the police car's sirens, township police said. While driving behind the vehicle, now identified through a Pennsylvania registration, and with warning signals activated, James failed to stop and pull to the side of the roadway, while traveling about one mile through traffic, according to the news release.
A short pursuit began between James and police, which was shortly ended due to the vehicles entering a high-traffic area, according to township police.
Shortly after, while still investigating the assault, officers again saw the Jeep driving in "circles" in the middle of both travel lanes on Newlins Mill Road, causing a road hazard, according to the news release.
Police began a second pursuit. The pursuit again ended after the vehicles entered a high-traffic area.
Township police say officers were then able to stop the Jeep and take Mathews into custody.
Donald was transported to a local hospital. Police say he sustained moderate bruising and possible fractured injuries to his right wrist, left elbow, and left ankle as a result of being hit by the Jeep.
James Mathews was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, terroristic threats, defiant trespass, fleeing and attempting to elude police, and reckless and careless driving.
He was sent to Northampton County Prison under $50,000 bail.