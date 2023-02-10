PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon.

William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated.

Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before 2 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved-accident. The man hit a pedestrian, then fled the scene, according to township police.

About a minute later, police were called to the 3100 block of William Penn Highway for a head-on crash. Township police said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was also involved in the crash.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be ok, police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle who police say hit the pedestrian was arrested for multiple charges, including aggravated assault by motor vehicle, suspicion of DUI, leaving the scene of injury / accident, and related traffic offenses.

The man is expected to be arraigned Friday night.