ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man was in a "drunken rage" when he allegedly trashed his home and punched someone holding a young child, according to police.

Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Maple Street about 12:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate a domestic dispute. Officers arrived to find the victim with damaged blood vessels to her neck and a red, swollen face, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Frenchy Davila "destroyed" the inside of the house and its contents in a "drunken rage," according to court records. The complaint indicates he lives in the home. Court records do not specify the relationship between the victim and Davila.

The victim and a witness told officers that Davila, following an argument, punched the victim in the face and strangled her as she held her 2-year-old child.

Davila now faces a felony count of strangulation, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal mischief and summary counts of harassment and public drunkenness. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 29-year-old later that afternoon, setting bail at $25,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 2.

