BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township, Northampton County police say they are looking for a man who kidnapped a 10-week-old boy and led police on a high-speed pursuit, according to court paperwork.
Christopher Sigley, 30, of Bethlehem, is charged with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, terroristic threats, stalking, recklessly endangering another person, driving while privileges are suspended, speeding, and failing to properly secure a child in a child restraint system.
Police say the incident began Tuesday evening when a township police officer was sent to the intersection of Nazareth Pike and Oakland Road for a domestic in progress, court documents say.
The victim was reporting that Sigley was trying to take her baby out her car, according to court documents.
As the officer responded to the location, dispatchers said Sigley took the baby and fled at a high rate of speed towards the city of Bethlehem, according to court paperwork. The victim said that the baby boy was not in a secured car seat, and that she saw Sigley accelerate at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic control signs and lights, court documents say.
The victim said the incident began at the AT&T at Nazareth Pike when Sigley approached her in the lot and she tried to flee the area, south on Nazareth Pike, according to court documents. Sigley was able to speed in front of her and blocked her lane of travel at Nazareth Pike and Christian Springs Road, forcing her to stop her vehicle, police said.
The victim locked her vehicle door because she feared violence from Sigley, but he used an additional set of keys to unlock her vehicle, forcefully removed the infant from her back seat, and sped off, police said.
Police say Sigley was driving a white 2004 GMC Sierra. After he drove into Easton, the city's police department was notified. Officers located Sigley's vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, but he fled from officers at a high rate of speed, and officers had to end the pursuit for public safety as well as the welfare of the child in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Over the phone, Sigley told city of Bethlehem police officers he was going to give the child back to the victim's parents at the 3800 block of Chipman Road in Bethlehem Township, police said.
Officers tried to perform a traffic stop again, but Sigley again sped away, court documents say. At one point, Sigley was driving over 70 mph in a 40-mph zone, police said.
Officers cancelled the pursuit due to public safety, according to court documents.
Northampton County Dispatch then received a 911 call saying that a male matching Sigley's description ran up to the caller's address at Chipman Road and left a baby boy before running away, police said.
All pursuits of the vehicle were called off since the child was safely recovered, court documents say.
Court papers show Sigley was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with the baby's mother on Monday but we do not know what his relationship is to the baby.