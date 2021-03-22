ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend earlier this month, assaulting her and threatening to drive her to another state to kill her.
Jaime Fernandez-Maldonado is facing kidnapping and assault charges in connection with the alleged March 7 attack. District Judge Todd Heffelfinger arraigned the 37-year-old early Saturday morning, setting bail at $150,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to a market at Seventh and Tilghman streets about 6 a.m. March 7 to investigate a report of a domestic dispute in which the victim was tied up by her ex-boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint against Fernandez-Maldonado.
The victim told police that she’d been assaulted by Fernandez-Maldonado in the North Seventh Street apartment they’d previously shared. He hadn’t lived there since a prior arrest in early February.
Fernandez-Maldonado allegedly hid in the apartment until the victim came home from work. She accused him of punching, kicking and sexually assaulting her before binding her hands with zip ties. He then allegedly stole about $1,800 in cash and forced her into her car.
As he drove the victim toward New Jersey, Fernandez-Maldonado allegedly told her he planned on taking her to New York, where he would rape her, kill her and dismember her body, according to court records.
But he became sick after roughly 20 minutes and headed back to Allentown to score some heroin. The victim told police that Fernandez-Maldonado picked up a passenger, who would buy him heroin. When the man got out of the car, the victim said she tried unsuccessfully to escape.
When Fernandez-Maldonado eventually drove back to the apartment, the victim managed to escape after a brief struggle and called police. Police said she received medical treatment for injuries to her lips, hands and arm.
Fernandez-Maldonado could not be immediately located, and the victim said she discovered another $3,000 taken from her apartment.
Fernandez-Maldonado now faces felony counts of kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault and theft along with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault. He also arraigned in a separate case on misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Fernandez-Maldonado failed to post a combined $170,000 bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await his preliminary hearings.