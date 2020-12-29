L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. | When police responded to a suspicious activity call at a Lower Nazareth Township home, arriving officers said they were greeted by an alleged trespasser carrying pipe-cutting tools and a can of beer.
Timothy Field, of Howard Lane in Palmer Township, faces burglary, theft and related charges in connection with his alleged Christmas Day break-in at a vacant Newburg Road home. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 45-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
Colonial Regional police were dispatched to a home in the 3700 block of Newburg Road shortly after 3 p.m. Christmas Day after someone in the neighborhood thought it suspicious that a truck backed into the driveway of a vacant home, according to the criminal complaint.
An officer arrived to find copper piping sticking out of a basement window and cut piping in the backyard. Field then walked out of the house allegedly carrying cutting tools and a beer, according to court records.
Police said Field admitted he neither owned the home nor had permission to be there. He also allegedly admitted he was there to steal copper piping that he planned to sell. A search of the house turned up a pile of copper in the kitchen and in the basement near a window. Authorities estimated the value of the copper at roughly $5,000.
After taking Field into custody, police allege they found cocaine in his pants pocket and truck and “Happy Candles” marijuana cookies, peanut butter cups and a cherry lollipop also in the truck.
He now faces single felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft and receiving stolen property along with single counts of defiant trespass, marijuana possession, possessing an instrument of a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession and driving with a suspended license.
Field was released from custody on Saturday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. As a condition of bail, the district judge ordered that he refrain from drugs and alcohol and undergo random screens. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Jan. 22.