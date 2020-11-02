ALLENTOWN, Pa. | When an Allentown man allegedly pointed a handgun at his girlfriend this summer, she managed to flee when the magazine fell out of the gun, according to police.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Gordon Street about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic incident involving a gun. The victim told responding officers that her boyfriend, Jose Martinez, approached her with a small handgun as she as sitting in her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Martinez reportedly began banging the butt of the magazine on the driver side window. When he allegedly pointed the gun at the victim, the magazine fell out of the magazine well, according to records.
The victim managed to drive away. Her father told police that he saw Martinez put the magazine back into the gun, point the gun into the air and allegedly fire it before leaving.
Authorities said they found a .380 shell casing at the scene.
Police filed charges Aug. 29. It's not clear from records why he was arraigned nearly two months later.
The 29-year-old now faces single felony counts of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. It’s not clear from court records if the shot struck a building. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
District Judge Karen Devine arraigned Martinez last week, setting bail at $25,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20.